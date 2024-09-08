India Defeats China 3-0 In Asian Champions Trophy Opener

India came into the tournament after securing their second consecutive Olympic bronze.

India’s men’s hockey team kicked off their title defense in the Asian Champions Trophy with a dominant 3-0 win over hosts China on Sunday. Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam Singh (27th), and Abhishek (32nd) netted the goals for India.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh praised the team’s performance, particularly their clean sheet, and highlighted the contribution of new players, stating, “They are skillful and talented, and it’s a great opportunity for them to gel with the senior team.”

