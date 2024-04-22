IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Seal Thrilling Victory Over Punjab Kings

In an exhilarating match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, the Gujarat Titans clinched a dramatic three-wicket triumph over the Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

A fantastic 4-wicket haul by Sai Kishore & he wins the Player of the Match Award in Match 3️⃣7️⃣ of today’s Super Sunday double-header 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/avVO2pCwJO#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/aaNNIybPsH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

Facing a modest target of 143 runs, the Gujarat Titans’ opening duo of Shubman Gill and Wridhiman Saha initiated their innings positively. While Saha departed after contributing 13 runs, Gill continued to anchor the innings, eventually scoring 35 runs in 29 balls before his dismissal in the 10th over. Sai Sudarshan and Gill formed a promising partnership of 41 runs before Sudarshan’s departure after scoring 31 runs.

Rahul Tewatia the man again who is at the finishing line guiding them home 😎 Gujarat Titans have come up on 🔝 in Mullanpur with a clinical performance and have settled their scores with #PBKS 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/avVO2pCwJO#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/h8BiuB7UVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

Despite a few setbacks, Rahul Tewatia’s resilient knock of 36* guided the Gujarat Titans to a thrilling victory with just five balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Harshal Patel’s remarkable bowling performance, claiming three wickets for just 15 runs, stood out for the Punjab Kings.

Earlier in the match, Punjab Kings, opting to bat first after winning the toss, made a solid start with openers Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Sam Curran stitching a 50-run partnership. However, the Kings lost momentum in the middle overs, with Sai Kishore emerging as the star bowler for the Gujarat Titans, picking up four crucial wickets.

Despite contributions from Harpreet Brar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia in the lower order, the Punjab Kings were bundled out for 142 runs on the last ball of their innings.

In summary, the clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings provided fans with enthralling cricketing action, showcasing the competitive spirit of both teams in the IPL 2024 season.

Brief Score:

– Gujarat Titans: 146/7 in 19.1 overs (Rahul Tewatia 36*, Shubman Gill 35, Harshal Patel 3/15)

– Punjab Kings: 142 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 35, Harpreet Brar 29, Sai Kishore 4/33)