NorthEast United Beats Punjab FC 2-1 In Intense ISL Clash

Punjab FC faced their third defeat of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season on Saturday as they lost 1-2 to NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men, they held on to secure the victory thanks to first-half goals from Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach, while Punjab could only manage a late goal from Ivan Novoselec.

From the start, Punjab FC were on the back foot. NorthEast United dominated possession and the away fans created a far livelier atmosphere compared to the home crowd. The home side struggled to find their rhythm and were immediately put under pressure. Leon Augustine, the left-back for Punjab, received an early yellow card after committing a foul on Jithin MS.

The first real chance of the match came in the ninth minute when Alaaeddine Ajaraie of NorthEast United made a strong run down the left wing, cutting inside for a shot on goal. Though the goalkeeper kept it in check, the attack set the tone for what was to come. NorthEast United soon capitalized on a counter-attack that caught the Punjab defense off guard. A well-executed switch from the right to the left found Ajaraie, who, after a clever feint, took a shot that was deflected perfectly into the path of Guillermo Fernandez, who calmly slotted it in for the opening goal.

NorthEast United wasted no time in doubling their lead. Left-back Buanthanglun Samte pushed into the opposition half and delivered an excellent cross into the box. Nestor Albiach was in the perfect position to meet the ball and fired a stunning volley that flew past the Punjab keeper, making it 2-0.

In the second half, Punjab FC tried to mount a comeback. Their fans, sensing the urgency, began to rally behind them, hoping to see a turnaround. However, the home team struggled to break down the NorthEast defense. Even with tactical substitutions, the Shers were unable to make a meaningful impact on the game.

In the dying minutes of the match, Punjab FC did manage to pull one back. Ivan Novoselec scored their first goal with a well-placed finish, reducing the deficit to 2-1. With their tails up, Punjab FC surged forward, hoping to grab an equalizer. The opportunity seemed to come when NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made a mistake, rushing outside his box to retrieve the ball. However, the referee awarded a free-kick to the visitors, much to the frustration of the home side. This decision allowed NorthEast United to waste precious time and hold on for the win.

The victory saw NorthEast United leap into second place in the league table, while Punjab FC remained in sixth. Punjab will now look to regroup and bounce back as they prepare to travel to Mumbai to face Mumbai City FC in their next outing.

