Apple Unveils Five New iPhone Models for 2025: Affordable to High-End Options

Apple is launching a range of iPhones, from the affordable SE 4 to the premium Pro Max.

Apple is ready to launch five exciting new iPhone models in 2025, bringing fresh designs and powerful features for every type of user.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable option or the latest high-end technology, Apple has something for you.

iPhone SE 4: Affordable and Powerful

Coming this spring, the iPhone SE 4 will be an affordable option with several upgrades. It will have:

A new edge-to-edge OLED screen

The fast A18 chip

8GB of RAM

A 48MP main camera

USB-C charging

Apple’s own 5G modem

It’s a great option for those who want an iPhone with strong performance but don’t want to pay a premium price.

iPhone 17 Air: Thin and Stylish

The iPhone 17 Air is a new model that will replace the iPhone Plus. It will be very thin and lightweight, with a fresh new design. Features include:

A19 chip

8GB of RAM

Apple’s 5G modem

A high-refresh display for smooth scrolling

This model is perfect for those who want a sleek design without compromising on performance.

iPhone 17 Pro: More Power and Better Cameras

The iPhone 17 Pro will bring some great new upgrades, including:

A19 Pro chip for top performance

12GB of RAM

A 24MP front camera

A better 48MP telephoto rear camera

A new aluminum frame and larger camera bump

Expect the iPhone 17 Pro to be a top choice for power users who want the best features and a great camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Bigger and Better

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have everything the Pro has, but with extra perks like:

A larger battery for longer use

A smaller Dynamic Island (the cutout at the top of the screen)

Possibly Face ID built into the display for a cleaner look

The Pro Max is perfect for those who want all the features of the Pro, plus better battery life.

iPhone 17: A Solid All-Rounder

The base iPhone 17 will come with:

A19 chip

8GB of RAM

A 24MP front camera

A 6.1-inch display

It will offer great performance at a more affordable price, making it a solid option for most users.

In 2025, Apple is launching a range of iPhones, from the affordable SE 4 to the premium Pro Max.

ALSO READ: Apple Halts Production Of Vision Pro Amid Weak Demand, Shifts Focus To Affordable Mixed-Reality Headset