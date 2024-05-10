7 Statements That Plunged Pitroda Into Controversy

The famous saying ‘ A loose cannon eventually points your way’ seems to perfectly fit Sam Pitroda’s current situation. From his controversial remarks on 1984 Sikh riots to asking prove for Balakot air strikes and now for his racist remarks on south and east Indians. Pitroda is totally plunged into controversies.

As of he has stepped down as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) on 8 May.

So what are his remarks over the time that has stirred up controversies?

Let’s start from the statements made recently.

1. 8 May – Sam Pitroda calls East Indians as Chinese and South Indians as Africans.

In an exclusive Interview with The stateman, Pitroda, while discussing India’s status as a democratic nation, said the country’s people “survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together leaving a few fights here and there”.

Adding further, “we could hold together a country as diverse as India — where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe white and people in South look like Africans. It doesn’t matter. we are all brothers and sisters.”

As soon as Pitroda made this statement, Congress communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh took to X and said, “The analogies drawn by Mr. Pitroda to explain India’s diversity is unacceptable and unfortunate, and the Indian National Congress dissociates itself from these analogies.”

2. Inheritance Tax Law remarks

Less than two weeks ago, Pitroda made comments on the U.S. Inheritance Tax law. He while advocating a US-type inheritance tax law in India said that, “In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies, he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That’s an interesting law. It says you, in your generation, made wealth, and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair”.

Again on this statement Congress party said, The views do not reflect party’s position on the very same.

Though Pitroda later in April 24 clarified that his comments were twisted, but then it was too late to stop the trolling.

3. 1984 anti-sikh riots

In May 2019, when Pitroda was questioned on the involvement of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the 1984 anti-sikh Riots. He replied, ““Ab kya hai ’84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. ’84 mein hua to hua. You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. Aapne wo bhi nahi kiya. Aapne kuch nahi kiya isliye aap yahan wahan gup lagate hain.” (What about 1984 (riots) now? Talk about what you did in the last five years. What happened in 1984 has happened. So what? You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. You did not even do that. You did nothing, so you keep talking about here and there.)

On which, PM Modi not only targeted Pitroda and Congress party, but he also directly hit out at Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi condemned the comments and allegations of his alleged link put by PM Modi and said Pitroda should apologise.

Later Pitroda did apologise.

4. Remarks on Pulwama attack

In the same year, Feb, Pitroda questioned the veracity of the Balakot airstrikes carried out by Indian Air force. He asked proofs for the counterstrike carried in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Pitroda also tried to sympathise with Pakistan and urged for a diplomatic dialogue. He said it would be wrong to blame all the citizens of the neighboring country.

His statement was, “I don’t know much about attacks. It happens all the time. Attack happened in Mumbai also. We could have then reacted and just sent our planes, but that is not the right approach. According to me, that’s not how you deal with the world,” Pitroda said, demanding proof of the IAF’s operation.

5. Comments on Ram Temple

In June 2023, on the consecration of Ram temple he said, creation of Ram temple won’t solve India’s unemployment, inflation, education and health problems.

These remarks were criticised by the Congress party, calling Pitroda and Rahul Gandhi ‘Hinduphobic’.

6. Remarks on the drafting of Indian Constitution

Pitroda in January 2023, claimed that Nehru gave more inputs in the drafting of Indian constitution than Dr. B.R Ambedkar. On which BJP party called Congress party an anti-dalit party.

7. Remarks on NYAY Scheme.

In April 2019, Congress party got into a huge trouble when Pitroda said that middle class people should not act selfish, they should instead give more taxes so that under the NYAY scheme, every poor household must get a minimum income.

“The middle class should not be selfish and have a big heart,” he said during a TV interview. As expected, Pitroda’s remarks set off a row with senior party leaders responding to clear the air.

Show Full Article