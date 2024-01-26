CAPF to showcase India's growing 'Nari Shakti' on 75th Republic Day

India is set to mark its 75th Republic Day with a majestic celebration at the ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital, featuring a stunning display of military prowess and rich cultural heritage. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the grand festivities, commemorating the journey of Amrit Kaal initiated after the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, honoring 75 years of independence.

The 90-minute parade, graced by Chief Guest French President Emmanuel Macron, will spotlight the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military strength, and the empowerment of Nari Shakti. Notably, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will make history by marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time, symbolizing the strength and prowess of women in uniform.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents will exclusively feature women personnel, while over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments will herald the commencement of the parade. The event will be a captivating blend of mechanized columns, state-of-the-art equipment, and cultural displays showcasing unity in diversity.

The Republic Day parade, themed around ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka,’ will see the participation of around 13,000 special guests, emphasizing inclusive participation and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in the national celebration.

The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying solemn tributes at the National War Memorial before heading to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. President Murmu and French President Macron will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard in a traditional buggy, reinstating a practice after 40 years.

The National Flag will be unfurled, accompanied by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters will shower flower petals on the audience, adding a touch of grace to the proceedings.

‘Aavaahan,’ a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various percussion instruments, symbolizing Nari Shakti, will precede the parade. Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar will lead the impressive march, featuring contingents from the French Armed Forces as well.

Tableaux from 16 states, nine ministries, and cultural performances under the theme ‘Cultural expression of women power – accomplishment through resolve’ will contribute to the grandeur. The Ministry of Culture’s textile installation, ‘Anant Sutra – The Endless Thread,’ will pay tribute to the timeless saree.

In line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the parade underscores India’s rich cultural diversity, unity, and progress. Women marching contingents will take center stage, reinforcing the theme of women power. The celebration also includes beneficiaries of government schemes and achievers from Self-Help Groups, invited to sit opposite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing inclusivity in the Republic Day festivities.