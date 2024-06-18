NEET PG Admit Card: Know How To Download Admit Card

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card is all set to be released anytime soon on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the examination are eligible to download the hall ticket from the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: How To Download

The candidates who have registered can download the hall ticket from the official site: natboard.edu.in

The candidates need to add their login credentials to download their admit card. According to an official statement, candidates will be notified of the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card via SMS and email notifications. According to the previous notification, the NEET PG 2024 test is planned for June 23, 2024, with results announced by August 15, 2024.

Candidates must put a recently taken passport-size photograph into the space provided on the printed admission card. The image should be older than three months.

Steps:

1. Log in to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in .

2. Then look for the link to check NEET PG Admit Card 2024 on the home page and click it

3. Submit the login credentials

4. The admit card displayed must be saved

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future needs.

NEET PG 2024: Exam Pattern The NEET PG 2024 test will last 3 hours and 30 minutes and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions with four responses each. Students must select the proper or most accurate response to the question.

