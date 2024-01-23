President Draupati Murmu Pays Homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

India marked the birth anniversary of the revered freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, celebrated as Parakram Diwas, with dignitaries across the nation paying their respects to the iconic leader.

President Droupadi Murmu led the tributes, acknowledging Netaji’s extraordinary commitment to India’s freedom struggle. In a statement, President Murmu highlighted Netaji’s unparalleled courage and charisma, which inspired Indians to fearlessly fight against colonial rule. She emphasized that his powerful personality had a profound impact on the nation’s journey to independence, expressing the nation’s everlasting gratitude towards Netaji.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also commemorated the birth anniversary, remembering Netaji as a fearless leader. Dhankhar paid tribute to Netaji’s indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to India’s independence, stating that his legacy continues to inspire the nation. Quoting Netaji’s iconic words, “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom,” the Vice President underlined their enduring power as a rallying cry for liberty and a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in expressing tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, calling him the great hero of the freedom struggle and leader of ‘Azad Hind Fauj.’ Adityanath extended his homage on ‘Valour Day,’ remembering the national hero.

The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, recognizing his significant contributions to India’s fight for freedom. As the nation observed this day, leaders across the political spectrum and citizens alike came together to reflect on the legacy of Netaji and renew their commitment to a united, prosperous, and free India.