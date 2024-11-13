Lara Trump praises Barron for his behind-the-scenes influence in Donald Trump's election win, calling him "very smart" and deserving of "serious credit" for his contributions.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and cochair of the Republican National Committee, addressed her perspectives on 18-year-old brother-in-law Barron Trump on the podcast Autism Capital. Barron Trump is very private in public and has always kept a low profile compared to other family members of the Trumps. In a very recent interview, Lara Trump opened more of the box on how young Trump contributed to his father’s victory during the last election. According to Lara Trump, Barron is “very cool,” and “serious credit should be given” to him.

During the interview with Lara, it was observed that Barron kept a low profile deliberately to avoid limelight of the name Trump. “He’s like the sleeper. He’s kind of stayed out of the spotlight intentionally,” Lara said. Many are intrigues on this strategy, but Barron’s influence in the election has not been unnoticed.

Lara said Barron helped his dad, President-elect Donald Trump, keep up on the latest trends, especially the fashionable ones among the youth. Lara recounts that often, Barron would let his father know which popular podcast or trend excited the youth. According to Lara, Barron and his siblings were all tall; the family bonding was impressive, as well.

As is with most of the debates about mentioning Barron’s height, most of the time, the size and dynamics of the family make it a talking point. It’s pretty hard not to be noticed with a height of 6’10”. While doing the podcast, its host Patrick cracked that it must be hard not standing out with his height, where Lara snapped back laughing and said, “It’s a little hard, I know.”

She also recalled the scene of the victory night, when on stage, the family of Trump joined hands to welcome victory. “Barron makes us all look so little,” she pointed out, not ashamed to confess that it was actually quite daunting to stand next to this towering brother-in-law while being 5’11”.

Impact of Barron On Trump’s Election

While everyone was busy with the silent presence of Barron, his impact in the back was surely undeniable. Lara recalls that through the campaign, Barron used to call his father and discuss which more voters could be won. She recalled, “There have been so many times that I’ve been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car going to places, and Barron would call, and he’ll say ‘Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes.'” Lara described Barron as “very smart” and “very entertaining,” and said his contributions should not be underestimated. She is more than convinced that Barron is due a great deal of credit for the electoral success of his father.

Eagerness Builds For Barron’s First Interview

As excitement about Barron Trump’s first time at public speaking continues to build on the social media platforms X (formerly Twitter), one user posed the question, “When is it going to be the time to listen to Barron Trump?” Autism Capital quipped: “We believe we are not pure enough as a nation to hear the voice of Barron yet. It will be sunlight after staying in a cave. Too pure”.

Barron is currently studying business at New York University; he is likely to make frequent visits to the White House. Barron is reportedly the tallest of the Trump family according to comments made by his father, something fans have admired.

