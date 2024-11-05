Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village In India Holds Prayers for Her Success On U.S. Election Day

More than 8,000 miles from Washington, D.C., villagers in India are preparing for a special prayer on Election Day, with hopes for Harris’ victory.

As U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made her final push in a close election, residents of her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state, gathered to show their support by holding prayers at a local Hindu temple.

More than 8,000 miles from Washington, D.C., villagers are preparing for a special prayer on Election Day, with hopes for Harris’ victory. “There will be a special prayer on Tuesday morning at the temple,” said G. Manikandan, a local shop owner. “Celebrations will follow if she wins.”

Harris, who could make history as the first female president of the United States, also holds the potential to become the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold this position. Her maternal grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, was born in Thulasendrapuram over a century ago. He later moved to Chennai, where he worked as a senior government official until retirement.

Thulasendrapuram villagers have a special connection to Harris. Her name and that of her grandfather are engraved on a temple stone that lists donations. Outside the temple, a large banner displays their support for “the daughter of the land.”

The village previously celebrated Harris’ success in 2020 when she was elected U.S. vice president, with residents praying, lighting firecrackers, and distributing sweets. Now, they are hopeful for another historic win as Harris competes against her Republican rival in a fiercely close race.

