Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

With just one week until Election Day, Vice President Harris is set to appeal to voters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, while former President Trump heads to the important  swing state of Pennsylvania. Harris to speak at the Ellipse Harris will speak at the Ellipse on Tuesday, aiming to present a final message to voters, […]

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

With just one week until Election Day, Vice President Harris is set to appeal to voters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, while former President Trump heads to the important  swing state of Pennsylvania.

Harris to speak at the Ellipse

Harris will speak at the Ellipse on Tuesday, aiming to present a final message to voters, according to a campaign official.

The rally site opens to the public at 3:00 p.m., with events scheduled to conclude by 9 p.m. The Democratic National Committee’s website lists Harris’s D.C. speech, where attendees can register for the event.

The choice of the Ellipse as the location carries symbolic weight, as it was the scene of the January 6, 2021, pro-Trump rally prior to the Capitol breach. Harris reportedly intends to highlight this setting as a representation of contrasting visions between a Trump administration and her own leadership.

Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania

On Tuesday evening, Trump will be campaigning in Pennsylvania, with a rally scheduled in Allentown, as noted on his campaign website.

In Pennsylvania, Harris and Trump are in close competition, with polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ showing Harris slightly ahead with 48.6 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 47.9 percent.

Trump last rally

Trump’s latest rally follows backlash from his recent event at Madison Square Garden in New York, where controversial comments made by speakers stirred public criticism. Among these remarks were those from a comedian who described Puerto Rico as “literally a floating island of garbage,” sparking significant outcry. Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser for Trump’s campaign, later clarified in a statement that these comments do not “reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

The rally featured several prominent speakers aimed at energizing the crowd. While Trump is not expected to be highly competitive in New York on Election Day, the event provided an opportunity to attract substantial media coverage and deliver a message to voters as the campaign nears its conclusion. However, some speakers drew criticism for using inflammatory language, which overshadowed parts of the event.

Read More: Elon Musk Faces Lawsuit Against Over Controversial $1 Million Voter Giveaway

Filed under

2024 elections 2024 presidential election donald trump Ellipse Harris campaign Kamala Harris Pennsylvania Trump campaign
Advertisement

Also Read

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Viral Delhi Metro Reel Sparks Facepalms Across The Internet | Watch Video

Viral Delhi Metro Reel Sparks Facepalms Across The Internet | Watch Video

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox