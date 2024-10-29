Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

With just one week until Election Day, Vice President Harris is set to appeal to voters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, while former President Trump heads to the important swing state of Pennsylvania. Harris to speak at the Ellipse Harris will speak at the Ellipse on Tuesday, aiming to present a final message to voters, […]

With just one week until Election Day, Vice President Harris is set to appeal to voters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, while former President Trump heads to the important swing state of Pennsylvania.

Harris to speak at the Ellipse

Harris will speak at the Ellipse on Tuesday, aiming to present a final message to voters, according to a campaign official.

The rally site opens to the public at 3:00 p.m., with events scheduled to conclude by 9 p.m. The Democratic National Committee’s website lists Harris’s D.C. speech, where attendees can register for the event.

The choice of the Ellipse as the location carries symbolic weight, as it was the scene of the January 6, 2021, pro-Trump rally prior to the Capitol breach. Harris reportedly intends to highlight this setting as a representation of contrasting visions between a Trump administration and her own leadership.

Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania

On Tuesday evening, Trump will be campaigning in Pennsylvania, with a rally scheduled in Allentown, as noted on his campaign website.

In Pennsylvania, Harris and Trump are in close competition, with polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ showing Harris slightly ahead with 48.6 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 47.9 percent.

Trump last rally

Trump’s latest rally follows backlash from his recent event at Madison Square Garden in New York, where controversial comments made by speakers stirred public criticism. Among these remarks were those from a comedian who described Puerto Rico as “literally a floating island of garbage,” sparking significant outcry. Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser for Trump’s campaign, later clarified in a statement that these comments do not “reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

The rally featured several prominent speakers aimed at energizing the crowd. While Trump is not expected to be highly competitive in New York on Election Day, the event provided an opportunity to attract substantial media coverage and deliver a message to voters as the campaign nears its conclusion. However, some speakers drew criticism for using inflammatory language, which overshadowed parts of the event.

