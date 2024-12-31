In a critical humanitarian development, Palestinian health authorities reported that 45 patients and injured individuals were evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

In a critical humanitarian development, Palestinian health authorities reported that 45 patients and injured individuals were evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip on Tuesday. These patients, accompanied by over 100 relatives, left the European Hospital in Khan Younis and crossed into Israel via the Kerem Shalom Crossing to receive medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

A Child Saved From Gaza in Need of Lifesaving Treatment

Among the evacuees is Abdullah Abu Yousef, a 10-year-old boy suffering from kidney failure. He requires hemodialysis three to four times a week. Accompanied by his sister, Abdullah’s journey has not been without challenges. His mother, Abeer Abu Yousef, was denied permission to accompany him due to Israel’s stringent security screenings for escorts.

“The boy is sick,” Abeer expressed with deep concern. “He requires hemodialysis three to four days a week.”

The Crumbling Healthcare System in Gaza

The evacuation comes as Gaza’s healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse following Israel’s intensified offensive in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks. The conflict has severely affected Gaza’s infrastructure, including its hospitals.

Most medical facilities have been forced to close, and those still operational are functioning at a fraction of their capacity, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are in urgent need of advanced medical treatment unavailable within the besieged territory.

Limited Access and Gaza’s Dire Conditions

Since capturing Rafah in May, Israel has maintained strict control over Gaza’s entry and exit points. This control, compounded by the ongoing conflict, has made medical evacuations increasingly rare and challenging.

The Kerem Shalom Crossing served as a vital lifeline for the patients evacuated on Tuesday. However, the limited number of individuals allowed to leave underscores the dire need for more comprehensive solutions to address the region’s escalating humanitarian crisis.

A Glimpse of Hope Amid Uncertainty

The transfer of patients to the UAE offers a lifeline for those evacuated but highlights the broader healthcare catastrophe faced by millions in Gaza. The need for international intervention and medical aid remains urgent as Gaza’s residents continue to endure devastating hardships.

While Abdullah and others may now receive the care they desperately need, the stories of thousands more in similar situations call for sustained global attention and support.