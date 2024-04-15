Mark Cuban Proudly Remits $288 Million In Taxes, Taking A Dig At Trump

Billionaire and Shark Tank co-host Mark Cuban proudly announced on Sunday his consistent payment of taxes each year, humorously suggesting his social media followers to “tag a former president” who may not share the same sentiment.

Cuban’s social media post alludes to former President Donald Trump’s reported negative income declarations on his federal tax returns for 2015, 2016, and 2017, resulting in $0 taxable income each year. Trump’s tax filings revealed he paid only $750 in income taxes for both 2016 and 2017, and reported paying no income taxes in 2020.

“I pay what I owe,” Cuban posted on X. “Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS $288,000,000.00. This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year. Tag a former president that you know doesn’t.”

I pay what I owe. Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS $288,000,000.00 This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year. Tag a former president that you know doesn’t https://t.co/jxuICxOIAr — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2024

READ MORE

Coral Bleaching : Unprecedented Ocean Heat Fuels Record-Breaking Coral Bleaching Event

Most individuals in the United States are required to file their taxes by April 15 this year. However, residents of Maine and Massachusetts have until Wednesday due to observed holidays.

Cuban’s criticism of Trump is just one instance of his ongoing disapproval of the former president. Last month, Cuban announced his intention to vote for President Joe Biden, even if the president “was being given last rites.”, and even expressed support for then-presidential candidate Nikki Haley in the Texas Republican primary, which Trump ultimately won on March 5th.

In late 2023, there was speculation surrounding Cuban’s potential eleventh-hour candidacy for office. This speculation arose following his announcement of departure from Shark Tank after its 16th season, coupled with reports suggesting his intention to divest a majority of his ownership in the Mavericks basketball team. Cuban clarified to the Washington Examiner that he has no intentions of pursuing a political career, affirming his focus on Cost Plus, his online pharmaceutical venture.