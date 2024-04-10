Arizona Court Upholds 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban, Sparking Political Backlash

In a significant legal decision, the top court in Arizona has upheld a near-total ban on abortion that dates back 160 years, potentially subjecting doctors performing the procedure to five years in jail. The ruling has ignited intense political debate, with President Joe Biden condemning the ban as “cruel.”

The Arizona court’s decision, citing the 2022 overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court, has reignited discussions on reproductive rights in a state crucial to presidential elections. Biden’s condemnation of the ban underscores the gravity of the issue, which is likely to dominate political discourse in the lead-up to November.

The near-total ban on abortion in Arizona, rooted in a law from the US Civil War era, has faced criticism for its draconian measures and historical context. Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, has vowed not to enforce the ruling, denouncing it as an “affront to freedom” and emphasizing the importance of public input on reproductive rights.

Biden has strongly opposed the ban, accusing Republicans of undermining women’s rights and warning of the detrimental impact on millions of Arizonans. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, a prominent Republican figure, has advocated for states’ rights in determining abortion laws, heralding the overturning of Roe vs. Wade as a victory for American preferences.

The conflicting views between Biden and Trump underscore the deep ideological divide surrounding abortion rights in the United States. While Biden has pledged to prioritize federal abortion rights if reelected, Trump’s stance aligns with a state-based approach to abortion legislation.

The Arizona court’s decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over reproductive freedom, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive and inclusive policies to safeguard women’s rights across the nation.