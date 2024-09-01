Bangladesh: 49 Minority Teachers Pressurized To Leave Their Jobs, Reports Minority Organization

Following the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, around 49 minority teachers in Bangladesh were forced to resign from their jobs. Reports minority organization.

Following the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, around 49 minority teachers in Bangladesh were forced to resign from their jobs. Reports minority organization.

This revelation was made by Bangladesh Chhatra Oikya Parishad, the student wing of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad at a press conference on Saturday. Reports Daily Star.

According to the organization’s coordinator Sajib Sarkar, during the days of unrest and violence that followed Hasina’s ouster and her subsequent flight to India, minority teachers faced physical attacks. Out of these, at least 49 were compelled to resign, though 19 of them have since been reinstated.

Also Read: MEA Denounces CNN’s ‘Misleading’ Report Blaming India For Bangladesh Floods

He further highlighted, that during this period, religious and ethnic minorities experienced widespread violence, including attacks, looting, assaults on women, vandalism of temples, arson, and killings.

Meanwhile last week, Interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, who took charge after Hasina’s departure, recently interacted with Hindu community leaders and during the meet, he pledged to foster interfaith harmony.

Must Read: Bangladesh Flood Crisis: Nation Faces Risk Of Waterborne Diseases; Authorities Race To Prevent

However, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, there have been at least 205 incidents targeting minority communities across 52 districts since the fall of the Hasina government.