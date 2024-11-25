Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Barbara Taylor Bradford, Celebrated Author Of ‘A Woman Of Substance,’ Passes Away At 91

Taylor Bradford authored 40 novels over her illustrious career, selling a staggering 91 million copies worldwide. Her literary journey began with A Woman of Substance (1979), the story of Emma Harte, a Yorkshire-born servant who rises to lead a business empire.

Barbara Taylor Bradford, Celebrated Author Of ‘A Woman Of Substance,’ Passes Away At 91

Barbara Taylor Bradford, the bestselling British-American author whose debut novel, A Woman of Substance, catapulted her to global fame, has died at the age of 91. According to her spokeswoman, Taylor Bradford passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday following a brief illness. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments, and a private funeral is planned in New York.

Taylor Bradford authored 40 novels over her illustrious career, selling a staggering 91 million copies worldwide. Her literary journey began with A Woman of Substance (1979), the story of Emma Harte, a Yorkshire-born servant who rises to lead a business empire. The book’s theme of triumph against adversity resonated with readers, establishing her as a household name.

The novel inspired a double Emmy-nominated 1985 miniseries featuring Liam Neeson and Jenny Seagrove, who played Emma Harte. Seagrove paid tribute to Taylor Bradford, calling her a “powerhouse of glamour and warmth” and praising her ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Humble Beginnings and Remarkable Legacy

Born in Leeds, Yorkshire, in May 1933, Taylor Bradford began her career as a typist at The Yorkshire Evening Post before transitioning into journalism. At 20, she moved to London, where she juggled her journalistic career with attempts at fiction writing. After abandoning several manuscripts, she achieved phenomenal success with A Woman of Substance, which remains one of the most popular novels of the 20th century.

Many of her works reflected her Yorkshire roots and explored themes of determination, resilience, and hard work. Her most recent novel, The Wonder of it All, was released last year.

Tributes Pour In

Charlie Redmayne, CEO of HarperCollins, described Taylor Bradford as an “exceptional storyteller” and a beloved part of the publishing house for 45 years. He lauded her debut novel for its enduring impact on readers worldwide.

Taylor Bradford’s remarkable life also included a 55-year marriage to American film producer Robert Bradford, whom she married in 1963. Following his death in 2019, she expressed deep admiration for their life together. She will be buried alongside her late husband at New York’s Westchester Hills Cemetery.

Barbara Taylor Bradford’s passing marks the end of an era for millions of readers who found inspiration in her stories of perseverance and success.

Filed under

A Woman of Substance Barbara Taylor Bradford bestselling author British-American writer Emma Harte HarperCollins Jenny Seagrove Yorkshire
Advertisement

Also Read

UN Report Reveals: Home Is Most Dangerous Place For Women Worldwide

UN Report Reveals: Home Is Most Dangerous Place For Women Worldwide

Coleen Rooney Reveals Trump’s Unusual Comment To Son Barron In 2018 Visit

Coleen Rooney Reveals Trump’s Unusual Comment To Son Barron In 2018 Visit

Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Unsold In IPL 2025, Know What Was His Base Price

Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Unsold In IPL 2025, Know What Was His Base Price

Groom Turns Action Hero: Chases Thief, Recovers Stolen Cash Garland In Meerut, WATCH

Groom Turns Action Hero: Chases Thief, Recovers Stolen Cash Garland In Meerut, WATCH

Arjun Tendulkar Goes Unsold In The IPL Auction 2025

Arjun Tendulkar Goes Unsold In The IPL Auction 2025

Entertainment

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox