Monday, December 30, 2024
Body of Missing Kerala Student Found in Scotland’s Almond River

The search for Santra Elizabeth Saju, a 22-year-old student from Kerala who went missing earlier this month in Edinburgh, Scotland, ended tragically on Friday.

Body of Missing Kerala Student Found in Scotland’s Almond River

The search for Santra Elizabeth Saju, a 22-year-old student from Kerala who went missing earlier this month in Edinburgh, Scotland, ended tragically on Friday. Local police discovered a body in the Almond River near Newbridge, which they believe to be Santra’s.

Police Statement on Kerala Student’s Death

“Formal identification has not yet been completed; however, the family of Santra Saju has been informed,” stated the police. Authorities were alerted about a body in the water around 11:55 a.m. on December 27, according to a report by The Scotsman.

Santra, a native of Perumbavoor in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, moved to the United Kingdom last year to pursue her studies at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Her friends and family described her as a diligent and responsible individual, making her disappearance particularly shocking.

Timeline of The Kerala Student’s Disappearance

Santra was last seen on December 6 between 9:10 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at an Asda store in Livingston, where she worked part-time. Police released CCTV footage showing her wearing a black face mask and a black winter coat in an effort to trace her movements. Her family and friends described her disappearance as “very out of character” and said they were “sick with worry.”

Investigation Findings

Although the formal investigation into the case is still underway, police have stated that Santra’s death is not being treated as suspicious. “No third-party involvement is suspected,” police confirmed. A report on the case will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, the public prosecutor in Scotland.

ALSO READ: South Korea Plane Crash: Should You Be Concerned About Flying On Boeing Planes?

Kerala Student scotland

