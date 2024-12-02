California Eyes $25 Million Legal Battle Against Trump Policies

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing to allocate up to $25 million to challenge President-elect Donald Trump’s most aggressive policies. With a Democratic supermajority in the state legislature, Newsom aims to fortify the state’s legal team in preparation for a wave of legal confrontations when Trump takes office on January 20.

Prepping for Legal Showdowns

“We’re in the calm before the storm,” Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire warned, predicting the “hurricane force winds” of Trump’s policies would hit California and like-minded states hardest. Newsom and his allies are already prepared, with a legal playbook designed to combat Trump’s hardline positions on immigration, the environment, and more. California has previously sued the Trump administration over 120 times, successfully defending the state’s stricter vehicle emission standards and the legal status of young migrants.

The Legal Battle Ahead

Lawmakers are considering Newsom’s request for $25 million to support the California Department of Justice and other state agencies. The funding will primarily focus on increasing staff and supporting ongoing legal challenges. “Litigation is expensive, and we must protect the policies and progress we’ve made,” McGuire said.

Attorney General Rob Bonta also issued a warning to Trump, promising to stop any illegal actions by the incoming president. “If he breaks the law, I’ll stop him,” Bonta declared on social media.

Immigration and Other Key Legal Issues

A central issue in the legal strategy will be immigration. Trump’s promise to escalate deportations is particularly concerning for California, which has the largest undocumented population in the U.S. State sanctuary policies protect migrants, whose labor fuels vital sectors like agriculture and food service. These protections have put California at odds with federal immigration enforcement in the past, and tensions are expected to escalate.

Balancing Act in California

Despite these challenges, Newsom and other California Democrats face political hurdles. California’s budget is tight, with limited room for additional spending. Public dissatisfaction with the state’s liberal policies and high cost of living was evident in the 2024 elections, where Trump earned 38% of the vote—the highest for a Republican in California since 2004.

For Newsom, this presents a delicate balancing act. While he’s viewed as a key figure in the Trump resistance, he must also navigate California’s political landscape and avoid alienating moderate voters. As Newsom leads the charge against Trump’s policies, it’s clear the legal battle ahead will shape the state’s future under his leadership.