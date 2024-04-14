Deadly Landslides Strike Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, Claiming 15 Lives

A series of devastating landslides have hit central Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 15 lives, according to local authorities cited by Al Jazeera. The landslides occurred in Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi province, on Saturday evening, with two individuals reported missing and 17 others successfully evacuated.

Sulaiman Maila, the head of the local disaster agency, confirmed the casualties and evacuations on Sunday, revealing that the landslides caused significant damage to four homes and two communities in the area. The disaster was attributed to intense rainfall that triggered the landslides, burying parts of the village under mud from neighbouring hills.

Gunardi Mundu, the local police chief, disclosed that the landslides occurred just before midnight on Saturday while a family gathering was underway in one of the affected homes. The disaster struck as Indonesia’s rainy season, which began in January, approaches its peak in the first quarter of 2024, as forecasted by the National Meteorological Agency.

The challenging terrain and poor weather conditions have complicated the emergency response efforts, hindering vehicle access for evacuations and rescue operations, as stated by the disaster mitigation agency’s spokesperson. Rescuers have expressed an urgent need for heavy equipment to clear blocked roads, allowing ambulances to transport the injured to safety.

Located approximately 300 kilometres (186 miles) from the provincial capital, Makassar, the hilly region of Tana Toraja remains vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical characteristics.

This recent tragedy follows last month’s devastating floods and landslides on Sumatra island, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, destroyed hundreds of homes, and displaced thousands due to torrential rains. The recurring natural disasters underscore the importance of preparedness and effective disaster management strategies in safeguarding vulnerable communities across Indonesia.