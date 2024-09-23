Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Death Toll from Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Reaches 492

The Lebanese health ministry reports that the death toll from ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon has reached at least 492. This includes 35 children and 58 women, as indicated in a statement released on Monday.

Casualties and Injuries

The ministry also noted that over 1,645 individuals have sustained injuries as a result of the strikes, which have targeted southern Lebanon, Beqaa, and Baalbek. Monday marked a particularly deadly day, with more than 450 fatalities and approximately 1,600 injuries reported.

Israeli Response

In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Lebanese population to “get out of harm’s way” as Israel focuses its operations on Hezbollah positions. He clarified that Israel’s conflict is not with the Lebanese people but specifically with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group.

Military Preparations

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is shifting the “balance of power” on its northern front and warned of “complex days” ahead for Israeli citizens. The Israeli military has stated that it is preparing for subsequent phases following these strikes.

Regional Tensions

As concerns about a potential wider regional conflict escalate, Hezbollah’s second-in-command has declared that a “battle without limits” is currently underway, and the group has launched some of its most significant strikes into Israel in decades.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

