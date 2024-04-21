Donald Trump Cancels North Carolina Rally Because Of Approaching Storm

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, made an unexpected decision on Saturday to cancel a campaign rally in North Carolina due to an impending storm, expressing regret to his supporters and prioritizing safety.

Trump conveyed his disappointment to the gathered crowd via a phone call from his private jet just half an hour before he was scheduled to address them at an airport in Wilmington. With lightning flashing overhead, Trump urged everyone to evacuate promptly to ensure their safety.

“I’m devastated that this could happen but we want to keep everybody safe,” Trump announced to the assembled supporters, many of whom had endured hot and humid conditions while waiting since early morning for the rally to begin.

Expressing his regret over the cancellation, Trump remarked, “…I think we’re gonna have to just do a rain check. I’m so sad.”

The rally was initially planned to take place during the first week of Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York, which stems from a payment made to a porn star. With jury selection already concluded, the trial’s opening statements were slated to commence on Monday.

In addition to the trial in New York, Trump faces criminal cases in Washington, Georgia, and Florida. However, the New York case is the only one expected to proceed to trial this year.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have identified North Carolina as a crucial battleground state in the upcoming November 5 general election. Trump narrowly secured victory in the state over Biden in the 2020 election.

The cancellation of the rally underscores the unpredictable nature of campaign events and the importance of prioritizing the safety of attendees, even in the midst of political fervor.