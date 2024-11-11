Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Donald Trump Speaks To Putin, Urges Not To escalate War: Report

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 7, just days after his victory in the November 5 election. The discussion, according to Reuters, centered around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Trump urging Putin to avoid further escalation in the war.

Sources close to the matter reported that Trump took the call from his resort in Florida, responding to a congratulatory message from Putin. In his message, Putin had expressed readiness to engage in talks with Trump and highlighted the importance of improving US-Russia relations, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Trump advised Putin against escalating the conflict, while reminding him of the substantial US military presence in Europe. This call comes amid rising concerns over the continued violence in Ukraine and the global implications of the war.

Neither the United States nor Russia has officially confirmed the details of the conversation. However, Putin had indicated a desire to restore relations with the US, saying in a public event last week in Sochi, Russia, that engaging in talks with Trump was not wrong. “We are ready to speak to Trump,” Putin stated, emphasizing that improving relations with the US and helping to end the Ukrainian crisis was a priority.

Putin also praised Trump as a “brave man” for his composure after an assassination attempt in July, noting the Republican leader’s resilience in the face of adversity.

In addition to his call with Putin, Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 5, where he expressed criticism over the extent of US military and financial aid to Ukraine. Trump has pledged to bring an end to the war swiftly, although he has not provided specific details on how he plans to do so.

During the call with Zelenskyy, tech billionaire Elon Musk also participated, reassuring Ukraine that the Starlink satellite internet service would continue to operate in the country. “We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering US leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace,” Musk said.

Trump, who is set to take office on January 20, 2025, after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the election, has already signaled a shift in US foreign policy, with an emphasis on resolving the conflict in Ukraine and improving relations with Russia.

