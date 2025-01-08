Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
‘Everyone Will Despise Indians…’: Foreigner Complaints About Loud Indian Wedding Disturbing Her Sleep

A TikTok video by U.S.-based vlogger Sadie Crowell about an Indian wedding procession disturbing her sleep has ignited a wave of racist comments online, with some users calling for the deportation of Indians from Western nations.

'Everyone Will Despise Indians…': Foreigner Complaints About Loud Indian Wedding Disturbing Her Sleep

A TikTok video by U.S.-based vlogger Sadie Crowell about an Indian wedding procession disturbing her sleep has ignited a wave of racist comments online, with some users calling for the deportation of Indians from Western nations.

The Incident

Sadie, a creator from Georgia, posted a video on TikTok expressing frustration over loud music from what appeared to be an Indian wedding procession outside her residence. In the video, she said, “This is me sleeping on my bed, and there is a wedding going on all night. It’s 9 am,” while panning her camera to show people dancing to loud music.

The video was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user Canadian Girl (@alwaysracist) with the caption: “Everyone will despise the Indians given enough time.”

Online Backlash

The video quickly attracted a flood of negative and racist reactions. One user, @Mackiavelli1933, posted a comment calling Indians “the most annoying, smelly, rude, perverted, degenerate monkeys I have ever seen,” among other offensive remarks.

Broader Implications

This incident highlights the underlying racial tensions that can emerge in multicultural societies. Critics have pointed out that while noise complaints are valid, the vitriolic and xenophobic comments reflect a deeper problem of intolerance toward cultural differences. Indian weddings, known for their vibrant celebrations and loud music, often bring a clash of cultural norms in Western societies.

Conversations Around Cultural Tolerance

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about how cultural practices are perceived in diverse communities. Advocates for inclusivity have emphasized the importance of understanding and respecting cultural traditions, while others argue for finding a balance that considers local noise regulations and community harmony.

This event serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by immigrant communities in preserving their cultural identities while adapting to new environments. It also underscores the need for greater sensitivity and dialogue in multicultural settings.

