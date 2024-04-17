Emma Reilly, a former employee of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), has made startling allegations against the United Nations, revealing a troubling connection between the OHCHR and the Chinese government. These accusations came to light as part of a UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee inquiry into international relations within the multilateral system.

Reilly claimed that the OHCHR has been providing “favors” to the Chinese government, which she believes are part of a broader effort by Beijing to instrumentalize the UN to serve its national interests. Her evidence alleges a “UN cover-up of special favors for China,” stating that during the negotiation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Chinese government paid bribes to the two successive Presidents of the General Assembly.

Among the most troubling allegations put forth by Reilly is the claim that during the lengthy negotiations surrounding the Sustainable Development Goals, the Chinese government allegedly paid bribes to successive Presidents of the General Assembly to sway the final outcomes in their favor. Additionally, Reilly’s evidence points to a covert directive from China that restricts the use of funds provided to UN agencies in countries with diplomatic ties to Taiwan.

Further revelations in Reilly’s written testimony include accusations that a high-ranking OHCHR official shared advance information with China regarding human rights activists scheduled to attend the Human Rights Council. Moreover, Reilly asserts that UN officials misled member states, including the UK delegation, about the practice of disclosing names to the People’s Republic of China without individuals’ consent.

The most disturbing claims detailed by Reilly involve the alleged targeting of NGO delegates by the Chinese government based on information supplied by the UN Secretariat. According to her account, family members of these delegates were subjected to intimidation, arbitrary arrests, disappearances, torture, and even detention in concentration camps. Some delegates reportedly faced Interpol red notices and tragic consequences upon their return to China.

Reilly’s evidence also suggests a culture of self-censorship within the UN, with the Secretary-General reportedly acknowledging the challenges in addressing the favors granted to China. Additionally, reports from reputable organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were purportedly altered to downplay references to a potential laboratory origin of COVID-19.

In a separate submission, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) underscored China’s efforts to mold the multilateral system in line with an authoritarian worldview.

The UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee convened its initial evidence session on April 16, featuring testimony from Reilly and other expert witnesses. This inquiry seeks to examine how various countries engage with and influence multilateral organizations, with a specific focus on attempts by autocratic regimes to reshape the foundational principles of these institutions.

The Committee’s investigation builds upon its prior report on the UK’s involvement in multilateral diplomacy, which warned of aggressive maneuvers by autocratic states to co-opt and redefine the core principles of strategically significant multilateral organizations.

