US Does Not Plan To Interfere Between India-Pak Terrorism Conflict But Asks Them To 'Avoid Escalation'

On April 16, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged India and Pakistan to refrain from escalation and instead seek resolution through dialogue. Miller emphasized that the United States remains neutral but encourages both countries to pursue peaceful means.

During a press briefing, Miller declined to discuss potential sanctions openly, emphasizing that the US does not disclose such actions in advance. When questioned about the absence of sanctions on India regarding the alleged plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Miller reiterated the policy of not discussing sanctions openly. He stated, “As I have said before, the United States is not going to get into the middle of this. But we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated as a terrorist by India, has been the subject of threats against India. The US Justice Department indictment implicates an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, currently in custody, in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Pannun. The Justice Department previously revealed that a yet-unidentified Indian government employee recruited Gupta for the assassination, which US authorities thwarted. India established a committee last year to investigate the alleged plot.

On April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that terrorists are being targeted within their own homes during his tenure. He underscored significant decisions made by his government, including the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi reaffirmed India’s stance against cross-border terrorism and emphasized that the responsibility lies with Islamabad to foster a peaceful environment devoid of terror and violence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed Modi’s sentiments, stating that Pakistan must act decisively against cross-border terrorism to stabilize the region. He emphasized India’s willingness to assist Pakistan in combating terrorism if needed but stressed that the onus is on Islamabad to take action.

Regarding his recent ‘Ghus Ke Maarenge’ remarks in a television interview, Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s commitment to combating terrorism through all means necessary.

