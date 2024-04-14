Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He acknowledged Dr. B.R Ambedkar’s enduring legacy and contributions to Indian society. In a heartfelt tribute, PM Modi emphasized Ambedkar’s pivotal role in empowering marginalized communities, particularly those from backward classes.

PM Modi reiterated that Babasaheb Ambedkar serves as an inspiration for millions of Indians, emphasizing his belief in the potential of individuals irrespective of their socio-economic background. He, further, underscored Ambedkar’s vision of industrial prowess and urbanization, citing initiatives like Make in India as a realization of his aspirations. Additionally, PM Modi highlighted various government schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India, and Standup India, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth.

Additionally, In a tweet on X, previously known as Twitter, PM Modi also posted a tribute to Dr B.R Ambedkar on his Jayanti.

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. Jai Bhim! pic.twitter.com/Ir4NkDvqUg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2024

Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, celebrated annually on April 14th, holds significance nationwide, marked by public holidays across the country. Fondly referred to as ‘Babasaheb,’ his enduring legacy as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ and his tireless advocacy for the rights of marginalized communities, particularly Dalits, remains a cornerstone of India’s social fabric.

Born into a Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh in 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar overcame immense socio-economic challenges to emerge as a towering figure in India’s freedom struggle and subsequent nation-building efforts. His relentless pursuit of social justice and equality continues to inspire generations, reaffirming his stature as a revered ‘Dalit Icon’ and a beacon of hope for millions.