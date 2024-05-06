Congress Leaders Back Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversy Over Vice Chancellors' Open Letter

Congress leaders have stepped forward to support Rahul Gandhi amidst a growing controversy sparked by an open letter from 181 Vice Chancellors regarding Gandhi’s remarks on their appointments. The leaders, including Manickam Tagore, Ajai Rai, and Avinash Pande, have voiced their concerns and questioned the motives behind the letter signed by the Vice Chancellors.

Manickam Tagore, in a video statement, raised doubts about the intentions of the first two signatories, Vinayak Pathak and Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, highlighting their alleged affiliations and qualifications. Tagore emphasized Gandhi’s stance on the inclusion of individuals based on ideology rather than merit, pointing out ongoing investigations and ideological ties of the signatories.

UP Congress president Ajai Rai echoed similar sentiments, alleging that Vice Chancellors are appointed based on their association with certain organizations rather than their capabilities, raising concerns about transparency and dedication to education.

Avinash Pande, the UP Congress in-charge, condemned the appointments as a “criminal act,” expressing worries about the impact on the country’s future. Pande emphasized the need for accountability and fairness in the selection process for Vice Chancellors.

The open letter from the Vice Chancellors and academicians refuted Rahul Gandhi’s claims, asserting that appointments are made based on merit and qualifications, dismissing any allegations of bias or improper selection criteria. The letter criticized Gandhi for allegedly defaming the Vice Chancellors’ office for political gain and called for appropriate action in response to his statements.

In response to the open letter and allegations, Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, one of the signatories and Vice Chancellor of Gautam Buddha University, Noida, criticized Gandhi’s remarks as baseless and questioned the validity of his claims. Sharma emphasized the qualifications and selection process for Vice Chancellors, highlighting the rigorous academic standards and procedures involved in their appointments.

The collective of Vice Chancellors and academic leaders from prestigious institutions nationwide have stood firm in their defense against the allegations, emphasizing the integrity of the selection process and calling for accountability in addressing the controversy.

The ongoing debate surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s comments and the Vice Chancellors’ response underscores the importance of transparency, merit-based appointments, and the need for constructive dialogue to uphold the standards of academic leadership in the country.