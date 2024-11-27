Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
India, Asia key To Future Of World And Church: Vatican Official

Archbishop Parra highlighted Asia's cultural and spiritual impact, while Governor Pillai praised the Church’s contribution to education in India. Pope Francis also sent a special message of peace to the faithful in Goa and beyond.

India, Asia key To Future Of World And Church: Vatican Official

Goa, India: A high-ranking Vatican delegation recently visited Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to attend the exposition of St. Francis Xavier’s relics in Goa. The visit underscored the growing significance of India and Asia in the future of the global Church.

Archbishop Parra Emphasizes Asia’s Role in the Church’s Growth
During the visit, Archbishop Parra of the Vatican expressed the vital role of India and Asia in shaping the Church’s future. His remarks emphasized how the region’s cultural, spiritual, and demographic importance will increasingly influence the global direction of Catholicism.

Governor Pillai Acknowledges Church’s Contribution to Education
In response, Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai praised the Church’s long-standing contribution to education in India. The Church has played a key role in shaping India’s educational landscape, providing quality learning opportunities across the country. The Governor highlighted the positive impact the Church has had on the nation’s development and community welfare.

St. Francis Xavier Relics Draw Millions to Goa
The relics of St. Francis Xavier, one of Christianity’s most revered missionaries, have attracted millions of visitors. Pilgrims and tourists from around the world have gathered in Goa to witness the exposition of the relics, underscoring the region’s importance as a spiritual hub for Catholics globally.

Pope Sends Greetings to Goa and the Faithful
In a special message, Pope Francis extended his greetings to the people of Goa and all those attending the relic exposition. His message of peace and goodwill highlighted the global connection between the faithful in Goa and the broader Catholic community.

 

asia Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai India St. Francis Xavier vatican
