Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Envoy Verma Claims Khalistani Extremists Are ‘Deep Assets’ of Canadian Intelligence

Indian Envoy Verma has made controversial assertions regarding the relationship between the Canadian government and Khalistani extremists.

Indian Envoy Verma Claims Khalistani Extremists Are ‘Deep Assets’ of Canadian Intelligence

In the midst of escalating diplomatic tensions, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has made controversial assertions regarding the relationship between the Canadian government and Khalistani extremists. Verma’s comments come in the wake of allegations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist.

Allegations Against Khalistani Extremists

In an interview with CTV News, Verma stated that Khalistani extremists and terrorists are “deep assets” of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). He accused the Trudeau administration of consistently supporting these individuals, asserting, “This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I’m not giving any evidence.”

The Canadian government has claimed that Indian agents were implicated in Nijjar’s murder, a statement that India has described as “absurd.” Furthermore, India has called for concrete evidence to substantiate Canada’s allegations. Last week, Trudeau mentioned in an inquiry that the government’s claims were based on intelligence rather than definitive evidence.

Diplomatic Concerns and Sovereignty

Verma urged the Canadian government to recognize India’s core concerns regarding national sovereignty. He stated, “We only want the Canadian regime of the day, the government of the day, to understand my core concerns sincerely rather than being bedfellows with those who are trying to challenge Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity.” He emphasized that Khalistani extremists, who are Canadian citizens, pose a challenge to the sovereignty of India.

“What happens in India will be decided by Indian citizens. These Khalistani extremists are not Indian citizens; they are Canadian citizens, and no country should allow its citizens to challenge the sovereignty of another nation,” Verma asserted.

Denial of Involvement in Nijjar’s Murder

Verma firmly denied all accusations related to the Nijjar murder, labeling them as “politically motivated” and insisting, “No evidence presented.” He rejected claims that he directed or coerced individuals to collect information on pro-Khalistani activists, including Nijjar. “I, as High Commissioner of India, had never done anything of that kind,” he maintained.

He clarified that monitoring pro-Khalistani elements in Canada is a matter of national interest for India. Verma explained that his team gathers information through publicly available sources, stating, “We read the newspapers, we read their statements since we understand Punjabi, so we read their social media posts and try to infer from there.”

Deteriorating India-Canada Relations

The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has significantly deteriorated following the Trudeau government’s communication asserting that Indian diplomats were persons of interest in the Nijjar murder investigation. India has dismissed these allegations and subsequently recalled its senior diplomats. In response to the ongoing tensions, New Delhi expelled six Canadian diplomats.

ALSO READ: Moscow’s Expectations For Trump Fade: A Shift To Cautious Appraisal

Filed under

Canadian Government Indian Envoy Indian High Commissioner to Canada Khalistani extremists Sanjay Kumar Verma
Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

Who is Naim Qaseem? Hezbollah’s Deputy Leader Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Threats

 Naomi Osaka’s Season Cut Short By Injury

 Naomi Osaka’s Season Cut Short By Injury

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique? Baba Siddique’s Son Takes On Killer Lawrence Bishnoi

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique? Baba Siddique’s Son Takes On Killer Lawrence Bishnoi

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Seven Killed, Several Injured in Militant Assault

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Seven Killed, Several Injured in Militant Assault

Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population

Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox