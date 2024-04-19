Iran Downs Multiple Drones, US Officials Attribute To Israel

Iran activated its air-defense system early this morning amidst reports of missile and drone strikes by Israel, according to Media citing a US official. A loud explosion was reportedly heard in Isfahan, as reported by local media.

Here are 10 key facts about this developing story:

1. Israel launched a retaliatory strike against Iran following a weekend attack, as reported by US media.

2. Iran activated its air defense system across several cities, confirmed by state media, in response to reported explosions near the central city of Isfahan.

3. Isfahan province hosts several Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz, which is crucial to Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

4. While some reports suggested missile launches, Iran stated they had shot down several drones, with no confirmed missile attack at present.

5. Iran’s space agency spokesman, Hossein Dalirian, affirmed that several drones had been successfully intercepted by the country’s air defense.

6. Israel’s military refrained from commenting on the reports of blasts in Iran at this time, as per AFP.

7. Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport temporarily closed to all flights, as indicated by a notice posted on a US Federal Aviation Administration database.

8. Emirates and Flydubai flights altered their routes away from Iranian airspace following the incident, as observed on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

9. Israel had issued warnings of retaliatory action following Iran’s barrage of missiles and drones targeting Israel over the weekend, with the majority being intercepted.

10. The recent strike followed an attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which was widely attributed to Israel.

The situation remains fluid as tensions persist between Iran and Israel, with both sides engaging in military actions and counteractions amidst escalating hostilities.