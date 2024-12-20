Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Jill Biden Reportedly Urging Bold Moves In Joe Biden’s Final Presidential Months

As President Joe Biden’s presidency enters its twilight phase, First Lady Jill Biden is reportedly advocating for decisive actions, particularly in the wake of the contentious pardon granted to Hunter Biden. Sources suggest Jill Biden is urging the president to take a more audacious approach, a stance that has sparked widespread debate.

Jill Biden’s Push for Bold Actions

According to insiders cited by the Daily Mail, Jill Biden has been vocal about her desire for President Biden to “settle scores” with those she believes have treated him unfairly during his presidency. One source described her stance as a call to “burn the whole thing down” as the administration winds down. These remarks reportedly reflect her frustration with various factions, including Democrats on Capitol Hill, media outlets, and even long-time political allies.

Hunter Biden’s Pardon and Its Implications

Hunter Biden’s controversial pardon has been a focal point of this push. The First Lady is described as Hunter’s staunchest defender, reportedly supporting the decision as inevitable given the Justice Department’s pursuit of jail time. A source noted, “Hunter has no greater defender than Jill,” while acknowledging that the president wrestled with the choice before granting clemency.

President Biden’s clemency actions extended beyond his son, marking the largest single-day clemency in U.S. history. This included the issuance of 1,500 commutations and 39 pardons, aimed at addressing sentencing disparities for non-violent drug offenses. Biden described the initiative as an effort to “extend mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation.”

The pardon decision and Jill Biden’s assertive approach have reportedly strained relationships within the Democratic Party. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rumored to be among those in the First Lady’s crosshairs. Pelosi had allegedly pressured Biden not to seek re-election in 2024, a move that some insiders claim left the president feeling betrayed. At a recent Kennedy Center Honors event, observers noted the conspicuous seating distance between Pelosi and the Bidens.

Reactions from Key Figures

Democratic mega-donor John Morgan characterized President Biden’s decision to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee against Donald Trump as a “palace coup” response. Morgan suggested Biden’s choice was driven by frustration, stating, “I think he got pissed off [and] said, ‘F*** you,’ and gave us Harris.”

As the administration navigates these turbulent final months, the First Lady’s influence and President Biden’s decisions are shaping the legacy they will leave behind. With clemency initiatives and internal political tensions dominating headlines, the Bidens’ final chapter in the White House promises to be one marked by bold moves and significant challenges.

Read More : Meloni Defends Friendship With Elon Musk, Asserts Independent Leadership

Filed under

jill biden

