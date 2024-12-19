Meloni Defends Friendship With Elon Musk, Asserts Independent Leadership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized her ability to make independent decisions, stating that her friendship with Elon Musk does not influence her leadership or Italy’s policies. Speaking during a parliamentary session ahead of the European Union summit in Brussels, Meloni clarified, “I can be a friend of Elon Musk and at the same time the head of the first Italian government that made a new law to regulate private activity in space.”

She reiterated that while she maintains “good relationships with many people,” she does not “take orders from anyone.”

Criticism of Past Leadership

Meloni took a dig at her predecessors, noting that previous Italian leaders who valued friendships with foreign counterparts often followed their directives unquestioningly.

Italy’s government recently approved a new framework to attract foreign space companies, including Musk’s SpaceX, as part of its efforts to expand the country’s presence in the space sector.

Viral Photo and Professional Relationship

A viral photograph of Meloni and Musk at a New York event in September sparked speculation online, with some questioning the nature of their relationship. At the event, Musk praised Meloni, describing her as “authentic, honest, and truthful.”

Despite the rumors, Meloni maintained that her interactions with Musk are purely professional and aimed at fostering growth in Italy’s space initiatives.