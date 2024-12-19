Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Meloni Defends Friendship With Elon Musk, Asserts Independent Leadership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized her ability to make independent decisions, stating that her friendship with Elon Musk does not influence her leadership or Italy's policies

Meloni Defends Friendship With Elon Musk, Asserts Independent Leadership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized her ability to make independent decisions, stating that her friendship with Elon Musk does not influence her leadership or Italy’s policies. Speaking during a parliamentary session ahead of the European Union summit in Brussels, Meloni clarified, “I can be a friend of Elon Musk and at the same time the head of the first Italian government that made a new law to regulate private activity in space.”

She reiterated that while she maintains “good relationships with many people,” she does not “take orders from anyone.”

Criticism of Past Leadership

Meloni took a dig at her predecessors, noting that previous Italian leaders who valued friendships with foreign counterparts often followed their directives unquestioningly.

Italy’s government recently approved a new framework to attract foreign space companies, including Musk’s SpaceX, as part of its efforts to expand the country’s presence in the space sector.

Viral Photo and Professional Relationship

A viral photograph of Meloni and Musk at a New York event in September sparked speculation online, with some questioning the nature of their relationship. At the event, Musk praised Meloni, describing her as “authentic, honest, and truthful.”

Despite the rumors, Meloni maintained that her interactions with Musk are purely professional and aimed at fostering growth in Italy’s space initiatives.

Read More : Who Is Fani Willis And Why Has Georgia Court Disqualified Her Over Trump Election Interference Case?

Filed under

Meloni musk

Advertisement

Also Read

Federal Government Shutdown: Here’s What Services And Payments Could Be Impacted

Federal Government Shutdown: Here’s What Services And Payments Could Be Impacted

Why Marcus Rashford Is A ‘Magnet For Criticism’?

Why Marcus Rashford Is A ‘Magnet For Criticism’?

Friedkin Group Completes £400m Takeover Of Everton

Friedkin Group Completes £400m Takeover Of Everton

Neil Cavuto Departs Fox News After 28 Years: Did His Trump Criticism Play a Role?

Neil Cavuto Departs Fox News After 28 Years: Did His Trump Criticism Play a Role?

Huawei Overtakes Apple As Leader In Smartwatch Market

Huawei Overtakes Apple As Leader In Smartwatch Market

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox