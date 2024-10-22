Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Joe Rogan To Interview Trump: What To Expect On The Podcast?

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to guest on the highly acclaimed Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Reports indicate that Rogan will record an episode with Trump this Friday in Austin, Texas. The podcast will be released at a later date ahead of the presidential election on November 5.

This announcement follows recent discussions about U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris potentially appearing on the show, although it remains uncertain whether her participation has been confirmed or if negotiations are still in progress.

Evolving relationship between Trump and Joe Rogan

The relationship between Trump and Rogan has evolved over time. While Rogan has expressed agreement with Trump on certain topics, he has also been critical of him on others.

Trump has long been eager to join the podcast, though Rogan had previously seemed reluctant to feature him as a guest. In 2022, Rogan made it clear in an interview with Lex Fridman that he did not support Trump and had declined multiple invitations for him to appear on the show, emphasizing that he was not interested in aiding Trump’s campaign.

When will the Trump episode air?

While Trump has generally praised Rogan, he reacted negatively to the host’s commendation of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy in August. After Rogan stated that Kennedy was the only candidate he found sensible for the presidency, Trump criticized Rogan on Truth Social, suggesting that it would be interesting to see how the audience reacts to Rogan at his next UFC event.

The exact air date and duration of the upcoming podcast episode are still unknown. “The Joe Rogan Experience” ranks among the most popular podcasts globally, with its top episode featuring Elon Musk from 2018, which has garnered over 68 million views on YouTube, not accounting for additional views on other platforms.

Read More: Trump Invokes Racist Trope Against Harris, Calls Her ‘Lazy’

Joe Rogan Experience Joe Rogan MMA Joe Rogan Podcast Joe Rogan YouTube Trump
