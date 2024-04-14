Jordan Temporarily Shuts Down Airspace Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Tensions

Amman: In response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Jordan has announced the temporary closure of its airspace. The decision was made following Iran’s threats of reprisals against Israel in the wake of an airstrike on its consulate building in Damascus.

The Jordanian civil aviation authority, strategically located between Israel and Iran, stated that the airspace closure, initially set for “several hours” starting from 2000 GMT, would be continuously reviewed and updated based on unfolding developments, as reported by state media.

This precautionary measure underscores the increasing regional tensions and the potential for wider ramifications amid the ongoing hostilities between the two nations.