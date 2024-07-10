Karachi Records Over 5,000 Crimes in June: Report

Over 5,000 crimes were reported in Karachi in the month of June, according to a report revealed by Geo News, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation across Pakistan.

The appalling figures were reported by Sindh’s Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) regarding the state of crime in the port city last month. The report indicates that a total of 5,288 crimes were reported in Karachi in June.

Among the reported crimes, 2,792 motorcycles were recorded as stolen. Out of these stolen motorcycles, 564 were snatched from citizens at gunpoint, with a mere 196 motorcycles recovered by the police.

Additionally, 24 vehicles were snatched and 135 vehicles were stolen in different areas of the city within the span of 30 days. Only 80 vehicles could be recovered successfully, the report stated.

Regarding mobile thefts, the mobile phones of a total of 1,433 citizens were reported stolen, and the police recovered merely 18 of them.

The CPLC report also revealed that 40 people were killed due to violence in various areas of the city in June, and six extortion cases were registered in Karachi in the same month.

Karachi, the financial hub of Pakistan, is plagued with street crimes, as the worrying statistics in the CPLC report for June suggest. Despite almost 6,000 criminals being transferred to Karachi Central Jail in the first five months of the ongoing year, the law and order situation in the metropolis continues to deteriorate, with citizens being looted and killed by street criminals.

President Asif Ali Zardari chaired a special meeting over the law and order situation in Sindh in May. He directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to launch a large-scale operation against street criminals in Karachi.

The report, however, does not mention cases of “kidnapping for ransom” or “bank robbery/dacoity.”

Earlier, on June 15, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Islamabad was injured in an attack by unknown men. A group of women were allegedly harassed at a restaurant in Islamabad, prompting the citizens to call the police for help. When the city’s SP Khan Zeb arrived at the scene and tried to stop the suspects from harassing the women, he was attacked and suffered injuries.

