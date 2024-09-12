Leadership Changes At Norfolk Southern: Who’s Stepping Up?

Norfolk Southern Corporation has announced significant leadership changes following the dismissal of CEO Alan Shaw and the termination of Nabanita C. Nag, an India-origin lawyer, due to a breach of company policies involving an inappropriate relationship.

The corporation stated that both Shaw and Nag were found to have violated company policies through their consensual relationship, prompting their immediate removal from their respective positions. The company emphasized that Shaw’s departure is unrelated to the corporation’s performance or financial health.

In a statement, Norfolk Southern clarified that Nabanita C. Nag has been dismissed from her roles as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary. The decision was made based on preliminary findings from the Board’s ongoing investigation. Jason M. Morris will serve as the acting Corporate Secretary during this transitional period.

Following Shaw’s exit, the Board of Directors appointed Mark R. George, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. George, who has been with Norfolk Southern since 2019, will also join the Norfolk Southern Board. His appointment comes with the full confidence of the Board, according to Chairman Claude Mongeau, who praised George’s extensive financial experience and strong operational skills. Mongeau highlighted George’s role in recent corporate advancements and his alignment with the company’s values and safety culture.

George, who brings over 35 years of experience across various global industries, expressed his commitment to leading Norfolk Southern through this period of change. “I am honored to take on this role and lead Norfolk Southern,” George said. “I look forward to partnering with our team to enhance operations, improve customer service, and deliver greater value to all our stakeholders.”

Additionally, Jason A. Zampi has been appointed as the acting Chief Financial Officer to support the leadership transition.

