Linda McMahon: From CEO To Politics – What’s Next In Her Education Journey?

President-elect Donald Trump has named Linda McMahon, the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and former Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education. The announcement was made on November 19, 2024, via Trump’s Truth Social platform, confirming her role in leading efforts to decentralize federal education oversight. McMahon, who had previously been considered for the Commerce Department, will now take on the challenging task of restructuring the U.S. education system.

Who Is She?

Linda McMahon’s political career is deeply intertwined with her legacy as a business leader. Before venturing into politics, she co-founded Capitol Wrestling, now known as WWE, alongside her husband, Vince McMahon. She served as the head of SBA from 2017 to 2019 during Trump’s first term, gaining praise for her ability to boost small businesses. McMahon also ran for the U.S. Senate from Connecticut in 2010 but lost to Democrat Richard Blumenthal. Despite this defeat, she remained influential, chairing the America First Policy Institute and playing a key role in Trump’s transition team.

An Education Revolution in the Making?

Trump's announcement outlines a bold vision for the U.S. education system, stating that McMahon will spearhead efforts to "send education back to the states." This statement reflects Trump's longstanding goal of reducing federal involvement in education and reallocating responsibilities to state governments. McMahon's new role comes at a time when federal oversight of education has become a contentious issue, with Trump promising to dismantle much of the Education Department's authority.

Despite her business background, McMahon has some experience in education, having served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year in 2009. Her nomination is a reflection of Trump’s focus on business-minded leadership in government roles. However, McMahon’s career is also shadowed by controversy. She and her husband were recently named in a lawsuit alleging the systemic abuse of underage children within WWE, a case that has drawn significant attention.

The Future of U.S. Education Under McMahon

As Secretary of Education, McMahon faces the daunting task of reshaping the U.S. education landscape. Her leadership will likely focus on reducing the federal government’s role in funding and regulating public schools while granting more autonomy to state governments. Whether this approach will succeed in improving education outcomes remains to be seen, but McMahon’s political and business acumen will be tested in this new chapter of her career.

