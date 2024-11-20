Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Linda McMahon: From CEO To Politics – What’s Next In Her Education Journey?

The announcement was made on November 19, 2024, via Trump's Truth Social platform, confirming her role in leading efforts to decentralize federal education oversight. McMahon, who had previously been considered for the Commerce Department, will now take on the challenging task of restructuring the U.S. education system.

Linda McMahon: From CEO To Politics – What’s Next In Her Education Journey?

President-elect Donald Trump has named Linda McMahon, the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and former Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education. The announcement was made on November 19, 2024, via Trump’s Truth Social platform, confirming her role in leading efforts to decentralize federal education oversight. McMahon, who had previously been considered for the Commerce Department, will now take on the challenging task of restructuring the U.S. education system.

Who Is She?

Linda McMahon’s political career is deeply intertwined with her legacy as a business leader. Before venturing into politics, she co-founded Capitol Wrestling, now known as WWE, alongside her husband, Vince McMahon. She served as the head of SBA from 2017 to 2019 during Trump’s first term, gaining praise for her ability to boost small businesses. McMahon also ran for the U.S. Senate from Connecticut in 2010 but lost to Democrat Richard Blumenthal. Despite this defeat, she remained influential, chairing the America First Policy Institute and playing a key role in Trump’s transition team.

An Education Revolution in the Making?

Linda McMahon, the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and former Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education. Trump’s announcement outlines a bold vision for the U.S. education system, stating that McMahon will spearhead efforts to “send education back to the states.” This statement reflects Trump’s longstanding goal of reducing federal involvement in education and reallocating responsibilities to state governments. McMahon’s new role comes at a time when federal oversight of education has become a contentious issue, with Trump promising to dismantle much of the Education Department’s authority.

Despite her business background, McMahon has some experience in education, having served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year in 2009. Her nomination is a reflection of Trump’s focus on business-minded leadership in government roles. However, McMahon’s career is also shadowed by controversy. She and her husband were recently named in a lawsuit alleging the systemic abuse of underage children within WWE, a case that has drawn significant attention.

The Future of U.S. Education Under McMahon

As Secretary of Education, McMahon faces the daunting task of reshaping the U.S. education landscape. Her leadership will likely focus on reducing the federal government’s role in funding and regulating public schools while granting more autonomy to state governments. Whether this approach will succeed in improving education outcomes remains to be seen, but McMahon’s political and business acumen will be tested in this new chapter of her career.

ALSO READ: Former Journalist Claims Donald Trump Is ‘Disrespecting the American People’

Filed under

Linda McMahon political career U.S. Secretary of Education World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Mogul
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox