Mahmoud Khalil Deportation: Why Has a U.S. Judge Ordered Palestinian Activists’ Removal To Syria Or Algeria?

A federal immigration judge has ruled that Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident, must be deported to either Algeria or Syria, citing deliberate omissions on his U.S. green card application. Judge Jamee Comans issued the decision on September 12 in Louisiana, finding that Khalil failed to disclose key affiliations, including an internship with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and involvement with the Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an anti-Israel campus organization.

Details of the Mahmoud Khalil Judgment

Court filings unsealed Wednesday and shared by the American Civil Liberties Union indicated that Comans considered these activism ties central to her ruling. She denied Khalil’s motion for relief, stating that the omissions were intentional and constituted valid grounds for removal.

Also Read: Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST

Federal authorities contend that Khalil’s alleged misrepresentations involve politically sensitive connections, which raise both national security and foreign policy concerns.

Mahmoud Khalil Arrested Earlier

Khalil was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 8 at his Manhattan residence. He remained in detention in Louisiana for over three months before being released in June.

At that time, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz ruled that Khalil was neither a flight risk nor a threat to public safety. Farbiarz also temporarily blocked his removal while reviewing Khalil’s claim that the government’s actions represented retaliation for his protected political speech.

Mahmoud Khalil Plans Appeal

Khalil’s legal team confirmed Wednesday that they intend to appeal the ruling to the Board of Immigration Appeals. They described the case as part of a larger civil rights struggle.

In a statement, Khalil said, “It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech. Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again.”

Also Read: Pennsylvania Shooting: Gunman Kills 3 Police Officers, Injures 2 During Warrant Execution In North Codorus Township