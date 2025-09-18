Pennsylvania Shooting: Gunman Kills 3 Police Officers, Injures 2 During Warrant Execution In North Codorus Township
Pennsylvania Shooting: Gunman Kills 3 Police Officers, Injures 2 During Warrant Execution In North Codorus Township

Three Pennsylvania police officers were killed and two critically injured when a gunman opened fire during a warrant execution in North Codorus Township. The suspect, tied to a domestic dispute, was shot dead at the scene. Authorities say the community is now safe as federal agencies assist the probe.

Gunman kills 3 officers, injures 2 in North Codorus, Pennsylvania; suspect dead, federal agencies join investigation. Photo: X.
Gunman kills 3 officers, injures 2 in North Codorus, Pennsylvania; suspect dead, federal agencies join investigation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 18, 2025 07:39:25 IST

Pennsylvania shooting incident has left three police officers dead and two others critically injured when a gunman opened fire on Wednesday afternoon as authorities executed a warrant in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 2:10 p.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Haar Road, about 35 miles south of Harrisburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police and a York County spokesperson.

The injured officers were taken to WellSpan York Hospital and remain in critical but stable condition, State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris told reporters during a late-evening press conference.

Officials have not yet released the names of the slain officers.

Pennsylvania Shooting Suspect Killed at the Scene

Paris said the suspect, who was being investigated in connection with a case that began Tuesday, was shot and killed by police at the scene. “At this point, we believe the community is safe, but we’re leaving no stone unturned, and we’re going to run every lead down,” he added.

Law enforcement sources told *The Post* the incident appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

What Authorities Said About Pennsylvania Shooting

Governor Josh Shapiro said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi personally contacted him to offer federal assistance. “It meant a lot to me that she reached out to offer her support and her prayers for the good people of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said at the press conference.

“This kind of violence isn’t OK. We need to do better as a society,” the governor continued. “We need to help the people who think picking up a gun, picking up a weapon is the answer to resolving disputes… so we don’t need to deal with tragedies like this.”

Bondi confirmed on X that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene assisting local authorities. “Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved,” she wrote.

Lockdowns Across the Area

The shooting triggered temporary lockdowns at area schools and hospitals as law enforcement swarmed the neighborhood. The Spring Grove School District ordered its six schools to shelter in place until 4:10 p.m.

“We’ve been given the ‘all clear’ from law enforcement, and the shelter in place has ended,” school officials announced in a website message.

Tags: Pennsylvania Shooting

Pennsylvania Shooting: Gunman Kills 3 Police Officers, Injures 2 During Warrant Execution In North Codorus Township

