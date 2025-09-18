Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST

Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST

US President Donald Trump has named India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan among 23 major drug transit or producing nations. He cited the threat their narcotics pose to US safety. Five countries, including Afghanistan and Colombia, were singled out for failing international anti-drug obligations.

Trump lists 23 major drug transit/producing nations, including India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan, warning of US threats. Photo: X.
Trump lists 23 major drug transit/producing nations, including India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan, warning of US threats. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 18, 2025 10:34:28 IST

US President Donald Trump has identified India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan among 23 nations designated as “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries,” citing the threat their narcotics and precursor chemical production pose to the safety of the United States and its citizens.  

In a Presidential Determination submitted to Congress on Monday, Trump said the so-called “Major’s List” highlights countries that serve as primary sources or critical transit points for illegal drugs entering the US.  

Full List Of Major Drug-Transit/Producing Countries

The full list includes Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.  

The White House clarified that these designations are based on a combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that make drug production or transit possible, even in countries that have implemented “robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures.”  

The State Department stressed that being named on the list does not automatically indicate a lack of cooperation with the United States.  

Five Countries ‘Failed Demonstrably’  

Trump singled out five nations – Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, and Venezuela – as having “failed demonstrably” over the past 12 months to meet international counternarcotics obligations.  

On Afghanistan, Trump dismissed the Taliban’s widely publicized drug ban, noting that stockpiles and ongoing methamphetamine production continue to sustain international markets and fund terrorism.  

“Some members of the Taliban continue to profit from this trade, and I am once again designating Afghanistan as having failed demonstrably to uphold its drug control obligations,” he said.  

In Colombia, Trump accused President Gustavo Petro’s administration of presiding over record-high coca cultivation and cocaine output, asserting that political leadership has undermined years of joint anti-narcotics efforts.  

Trump described Venezuela as a continued hub of cocaine trafficking under Nicolás Maduro’s “criminal regime.”  

Donald Trup On China  

Trump also directed strong criticism at China, calling it the “world’s largest source” of precursor chemicals used in fentanyl production. He said Beijing’s failure to curb exports of these chemicals has fueled a surge in fentanyl trafficking through Mexico into the US.  

“The Chinese leadership can and must take stronger and sustained action to cut down these chemical flows and prosecute the drug criminals facilitating them,” Trump said. He added that China is also a key supplier of other synthetic narcotics, including nitazenes and methamphetamine.  

RELATED News

"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish
India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’
Poll shows huge support for global cooperation, but failing grades for UN, others
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defence Deal: Could Riyadh Use Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons?
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defense Pact, ‘Any Attack On One Will Be Considered An Attack On Both’

LATEST NEWS

Panasonic aims to develop groundbreaking EV battery in about two years
iValue Infosolutions IPO Begins: Planning To Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know
US import dependence on EU on the rise, outpacing China, study finds
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
How to get more fibre into your diet – and why it matters for seniors
"Dangerous and utterly reprehensible": Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP's over Hazratbal Dargah row
Central Sanskrit University’s Digital Push Brings Ancient Wisdom To The World
"He has a new take on filmmaking": Actor Lakshya on Aryan Khan's directorial skills in 'The Ba***rds of Bollywood'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
Haryana Minister Vipul Goel Launches ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ To Boost Faridabad Enrollment Ratio To 50% By 2035
Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST
Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST
Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST
Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST

QUICK LINKS