Mob Attacks Christian Community In Pakistan's Punjab Province

On Saturday, a mob led by radical Islamists launched a violent attack on Christians in Pakistan’s Punjab province following allegations of Quran desecration. The attack resulted in injuries to at least two members of the minority community, one of whom is in serious condition, according to police reports.

The incident occurred in the Mujahid Colony of Sargodha district, approximately 200 kilometers from Lahore, early in the morning. Several video clips circulating on social media show the mob attacking properties belonging to the Christian community, causing widespread damage.

The attackers, identified as activists from the radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), set fire to and ransacked properties belonging to Christians. Senior Punjab police officer Asad Ejaz Malhi confirmed that a heavy contingent of police was dispatched to Mujahid Colony to disperse the mob, which had surrounded several Christian homes over the allegations.

“One injured person has been taken to a hospital, and police have been deployed to maintain law and order,” Malhi said. Another police officer explained that the violence erupted after some local youths accused Nazir Gill Masih of desecrating the Quran. The mob, led by TLP activists, then marched to Nazir’s residence and factory, setting his shoe factory and house ablaze and ransacking nearby Christian-owned shops.

Before the police could intervene, the mob severely beat Nazir, but officers managed to rescue him and transport him to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Another Christian man also sustained injuries during the attack.

Ifran Gill, a relative of Nazir, shared that Nazir had recently returned from Dubai after four years. He claimed that the accusations against his uncle were false and that Christian families had to lock themselves in their homes to avoid the mob. “The environment has been tense, and the Christians are terrified,” Ifran added.

Human rights lawyer and politician Jibran Nasir criticized the state’s failure to take serious action against perpetrators of previous similar incidents, stating on social media, “Another Jaranwala-style attack on Christians in Sargodha with mob attacking the local community, burning and ransacking property. The failure of the State to take any serious and sincere action against perpetrators of the Jaranwala incident has only emboldened those who exploit religious sentiments for their criminal acts.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern over the situation in Sargodha. In a statement, HRCP said, “The Christian community in Gillwala village is reportedly at grave risk to their lives at the hands of charged mobs. There are unconfirmed reports of a man having been allegedly lynched.” HRCP urged the Punjab police to restore calm, hold the perpetrators accountable, and ensure no further harm comes to the Christian community.

Sara Taseer, daughter of the slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, highlighted the increasing vulnerability of Pakistan’s Christian community. “The poor Pak Christian community reaches out to me for help when lynchings stir up. Before X was banned, I could alert some groups to help when there was an attack and try to avert the worst. But now they are more cornered than ever,” she said.

This incident follows a similar attack last year in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, where at least 24 churches and over 80 houses belonging to Christians were burnt down by a mob over allegations of Quran desecration.

The recent attack in Sargodha underscores the ongoing vulnerability of religious minorities in Pakistan and the urgent need for stronger protective measures and accountability to prevent such incidents from recurring.

