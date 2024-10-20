Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Moldova Votes In Critical Presidential Election And EU Referendum

Moldova has wrapped up voting in its presidential election, alongside a significant referendum aimed at embedding the goal of joining the European Union into the country’s constitution.

Moldova Votes In Critical Presidential Election And EU Referendum

Moldova has wrapped up voting in its presidential election, alongside a significant referendum aimed at embedding the goal of joining the European Union into the country’s constitution.

Voter Turnout and Electoral Context

When polls closed at 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT), voter turnout exceeded 51%, ensuring the referendum was valid. Incumbent President Maia Sandu, who advocates for EU integration, is seeking a second term against ten challengers, some of whom favor closer ties with Russia.

Sandu’s Vision for Moldova

After casting her vote in Chisinau, President Sandu emphasized the importance of the referendum for shaping Moldova’s future. She highlighted that citizens were deciding how they want to live and warned against the influence of “dirty money” on the electoral process, referencing allegations of a vote-buying campaign purportedly linked to Russia—claims that the Kremlin has denied.

Diverse Voter Perspectives

One of Sandu’s rivals, Aleksandr Stoianoglo, supported by the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, stated he did not participate in the referendum, opposing any constitutional changes, despite endorsing Moldova’s European aspirations.

Youth Engagement in the Election

Young voters expressed their desire for a European-oriented future, seeking economic opportunities and stability. Many articulated their frustration with being swayed towards Moscow in the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s collapse.

“We have to choose a European future for our country, for our children, our future,” said Oksana, a voter. “Because we are between Europe and Russian influence, and we have to choose what we want.”

Potential for Run-Off Election

If no presidential candidate secures more than half of the votes, the two leading candidates will face off in a run-off election scheduled in two weeks.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: UN Renews Call For Ending War In Gaza: ‘The Nightmare In Gaza Is intensifying’

Filed under

EU Referendum european union Moldova Presidential election
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Flips Fries At McDonald’s: A Drive-Thru Dive Into Pennsylvania Politics

Trump Flips Fries At McDonald’s: A Drive-Thru Dive Into Pennsylvania Politics

UN Renews Call For Ending War In Gaza: ‘The Nightmare In Gaza Is intensifying’

UN Renews Call For Ending War In Gaza: ‘The Nightmare In Gaza Is intensifying’

Liverpool Edges Past Chelsea Un Thrilling 2-1 Premier League Victory At Anfield

Liverpool Edges Past Chelsea Un Thrilling 2-1 Premier League Victory At Anfield

Gaza Reports 87 Deaths Following Israeli Air Strike In Beit Lahiya

Gaza Reports 87 Deaths Following Israeli Air Strike In Beit Lahiya

New Zealand Secures Historic Women’s T20 World Cup Title With 32-Run Victory!

New Zealand Secures Historic Women’s T20 World Cup Title With 32-Run Victory!

Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s Mother Saroja Passes Away

Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s Mother Saroja Passes Away

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox