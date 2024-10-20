Moldova Votes In Critical Presidential Election And EU Referendum

Moldova has wrapped up voting in its presidential election, alongside a significant referendum aimed at embedding the goal of joining the European Union into the country’s constitution.

Voter Turnout and Electoral Context

When polls closed at 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT), voter turnout exceeded 51%, ensuring the referendum was valid. Incumbent President Maia Sandu, who advocates for EU integration, is seeking a second term against ten challengers, some of whom favor closer ties with Russia.

Sandu’s Vision for Moldova

After casting her vote in Chisinau, President Sandu emphasized the importance of the referendum for shaping Moldova’s future. She highlighted that citizens were deciding how they want to live and warned against the influence of “dirty money” on the electoral process, referencing allegations of a vote-buying campaign purportedly linked to Russia—claims that the Kremlin has denied.

Diverse Voter Perspectives

One of Sandu’s rivals, Aleksandr Stoianoglo, supported by the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, stated he did not participate in the referendum, opposing any constitutional changes, despite endorsing Moldova’s European aspirations.

Youth Engagement in the Election

Young voters expressed their desire for a European-oriented future, seeking economic opportunities and stability. Many articulated their frustration with being swayed towards Moscow in the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s collapse.

“We have to choose a European future for our country, for our children, our future,” said Oksana, a voter. “Because we are between Europe and Russian influence, and we have to choose what we want.”

Potential for Run-Off Election

If no presidential candidate secures more than half of the votes, the two leading candidates will face off in a run-off election scheduled in two weeks.

