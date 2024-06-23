Pakistan Greenlights New Operation 'Azm-e-Istehkam' To Combat Terrorism And Extremism

A meeting of the Central Apex Committee on National Action Plan was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on 22 June. The meeting was attended by important federal cabinet ministers such as the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, Interior Minister, Finance Minister, Law Minister, and Information Minister. Additionally, all provincial Chief Ministers, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Services Chiefs, Chief Secretaries of provinces, and various senior civilian, military, and law enforcement officers were present.

A comprehensive review of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign was conducted and an assessment of the international security situation was also carried out by the forum. The meeting reviewed the advancements made in implementing the multi-domain aspects of the National Action Plan, focusing on pinpointing areas needing urgent attention.

There was a strong call for a robust and unified counter-terrorism strategy, emphasizing the need for national consensus and cohesive coordination across all sectors.

Revitalized And Renewed National Counter-terrorism Campaign

The Prime Minister sanctioned a revitalized and renewed national counter-terrorism campaign with the launch of Operation ‘AZM-E-ISTEHKAM’. It had garnered the consensus of all the stakeholders which also included all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan. It showcases the country’s resolve to tackle and eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country. AZM-E-ISTEHKAM aims to bring together and synergize multiple lines of effort in order to combat the menaces caused by extremism and terrorism in a thorough and resolute

In the realm of politics and diplomacy, there will be increased efforts to limit terrorists’ operational capabilities through regional cooperation. The military’s intensified actions will be bolstered by comprehensive support from all law enforcement agencies. This support will be empowered by robust legislation aimed at addressing legal gaps that hinder the effective prosecution of terrorism cases and the imposition of appropriate punishments.

The campaign will also be aligned with socioeconomic measures which would address the concerns of common people and would harness an environment that prevents extremism from growing further. The unified national narrative will be spread with the help of the information space in order to leverage the campaign.

The forum expressed that the campaign holds special significance and is essential for Pakistan’s war against extremism and terrorism, and the nation’s survival and well-being depend upon its success.

