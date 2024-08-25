Pakistan: Three Killed, Including Two Children In Balochistan Market Bombing

On Saturday, two children & one woman lost their lives to a bomb blast, which occurred at a main market near Surkhab Chowk in Pishin district, Balochistan.

Additionally, 13 people, including two policemen, sustained injuries, reveal hospital officials. Reports Dawn.

As per the medical superintendent at Pishin Civil Hospital Wakeel Sherani, the blast initially injured 14 people, including two children. Thirteen of the wounded were transferred to the Quetta Trauma Centre, where a woman later died from her injuries.

As per the hospital’s managing director, Arbab Kamran, five wounded are in serious condition, two have minor injuries, and three are receiving ongoing treatment. But, two individuals have been discharged from the trauma center.

Also Read: 10 Million Pakistanis Have Emigrated Since 2008, New Report Reveals

According to SHO of Pishin City Mujibur Rehman, the explosives were likely planted in a motorcycle, which also caused damage to three vehicles. As a result, two injured policemen are in critical condition.

State broadcaster PTV News noted that the blast occurred near the office of the Pishin deputy commissioner. In response to the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violence, stating “cowardly terrorists who attack young children do not deserve to be called humans.”

Further, he has called for the best medical care for the injured and for those responsible to be identified and severely punished.

Must Read: Pakistani Forces Abduct Baloch Youth And Relocate Them To Unknown Location

Currently, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bomb Disposal Squad have arrived at the scene to gather evidence for an investigation.

Meanwhile, this bombing follows a recent roadside explosion in Noshki district that injured two pedestrians when a Frontier Crops convoy was targeted.

Last month, a similar blast in Pishin, involving an improvised explosive device (IED), injured three CTD officials and three pedestrians.

Additionally, on the same day as the Pishin attack, a soldier from the Quick Response Force of the Frontier Corps South was killed, and seven others were injured in Kech district’s Buleda area.

(With Inputs From ANI)