Pakistan To Provide USD 2.58 Million To 5 Chinese Nationals Killed In Suicide Bombing

India’s neighbouring country Pakistan has agreed to provide USD 2.58 million to the families of five Chinese nationals who were killed in a suicide bombing in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by media sources today.

On March 26, a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden car into a vehicle in Bisham, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, killing five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. The victims were on their way to a construction site for the Dasu Hydroelectric power station in Kohistan district.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Pakistan’s Cabinet approved the compensation on Thursday, deciding to pay USD 2.58 million to the families of the deceased Chinese workers, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper. This compensation amounts to USD 516,000 per person, as a goodwill gesture towards the victims’ families.

The payment will be transferred promptly to the Pakistani embassy in Beijing, which will then distribute the funds to the families through appropriate channels, a senior finance ministry official stated.

This announcement precedes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Beijing, scheduled for early next month, to advance the second phase of the ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’ project, which has faced challenges over the past five years.

Thousands of Chinese workers are currently involved in numerous projects across Pakistan under the USD 60 billion ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,’ which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

