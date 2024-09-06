Pakistan’s Political Tensions Rise: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Rawalpindi Agreement Ultimatum

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has issued a stern warning to the Pakistani government, stressing that officials will be held accountable if the “Rawalpindi Agreement” is not implemented. Speaking at a membership campaign ceremony in Lahore on Friday, Rehman emphasized that the implementation deadline is just 16 days away. He cautioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against complaining about the actions his party might take if the agreement is not fulfilled.

Public Discontent and Proposed Strike

Rehman criticized the current taxation and regulations imposed by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the government, indicating that the public is increasingly dissatisfied with these measures. He mentioned that discussions are ongoing with business communities regarding a potential three-day nationwide strike. This move aims to pressure the government into addressing public grievances related to power taxes and rules.

Efforts to Reduce Power Taxes

Rehman highlighted his party’s role in persuading the Punjab government to reduce power taxes. He stressed the need for a uniform implementation of electricity costs across all states in Pakistan. Rehman urged the government to curtail its luxuries and accused previous administrations—including the PML-N, PPP, and PTI—of shielding IPPs and failing to address the nation’s power issues effectively.

Continued Movement for Fair Policies

Rehman affirmed his commitment to continuing the movement until fair and equitable policies are enforced nationwide. He criticized previous governments for their lack of action on power issues and vowed to persist in advocating for policy changes that benefit the citizens.

Previous Protests and Future Actions

Earlier in August, Rehman announced a new protest following the deferment of a two-week-long protest in Rawalpindi. This announcement came after Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s sit-in in Rawalpindi in July, where the party called for a revision of electricity policies and addressed concerns regarding workforce over-employment within the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).