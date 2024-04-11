Philadelphia: Ramadan Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong As 3 Get Injured During Shootout, 5 Arrested

A shooting occurred during a Ramadan event in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in three individuals being wounded. The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. at Clara Muhammad Square on 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel informed reporters that there seemed to be two groups exchanging gunfire in the park.

Upon arrival, responding officers witnessed four individuals fleeing the scene. Bethel stated that approximately 30 gunshots were fired in the park, where approximately 1,000 people had gathered. Bethel expressed gratitude that the situation did not result in more casualties, praising both the bravery of the police and the actions of event attendees. He highlighted how some individuals took swift action to protect children and remove them from harm’s way.

🚨🕌 BREAKING: SHOOTING HAS BEEN REPORTED AT RAMADAN EVENT IN PHILADELPHIA

pic.twitter.com/NHrj0afjl4 — Kacee Allen 🇺🇸 (@KaceeRAllen) April 10, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Gunfire erupts during at an Ramadan event with Reports that Numerous people have been shot 📌#Philadelphia | #PA ⁰

Multiple law enforcement and emergency response agencies are currently addressing a reports of a mass shooting at a Ramadan event located in… pic.twitter.com/ckQ4IV5yVt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 10, 2024

During the incident, one officer encountered a 15-year-old male who was armed and subsequently shot him in the shoulder and leg, as reported by Bethel. Bethel provided details on the injuries sustained, indicating that one individual was shot in an exchange of gunfire likely prior to police arrival, another was shot by police gunfire, and a child sustained a gunshot wound to the hand from unidentified gunfire.

Bethel said, “Ninety-nine percent of the individuals at this event are good people who wanted to have a good time. And once again, we have young people engaging in gunfire who just really destroyed the sanctity of the event.”