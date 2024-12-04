Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Prince William Feels He Has ‘Lost’ His Brother Prince Harry, According To New Book

Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, delves into the emotional fallout between Prince William and Prince Harry following the latter's departure from royal duties

Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, delves into the emotional fallout between Prince William and Prince Harry following the latter’s departure from royal duties. Prince William now reportedly feels as though he has “lost” his younger brother. The book claims that William believes Harry has been “brainwashed” and manipulated by an “army of therapists.”

The book focuses on the growing tension between the two brothers after Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their royal roles and settle in California. The narrative highlights the challenges in their relationship, including William’s resentment towards Harry’s public criticisms of the family and what William perceives as a shift towards a “California-style” self-importance.

A source close to William is quoted in the book saying, “He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.”

Life in Montecito and Rising Tensions

Endgame also chronicles Harry and Meghan’s life in Montecito, where they reside with their two children. The book covers the strained dynamics between Harry and the Royal Family, especially after their relocation.

Scobie’s book further explores the alleged rivalry between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. According to the author, Kate often “shudders and giggles” when Meghan’s name is mentioned, hinting at underlying tensions. Scobie suggests that Kate tends to discuss Meghan more than engage with her directly.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward speculates that the revelations in Endgame could diminish any hopes of reconciliation between the brothers. Seward commented on the book, saying, “The revelations in the new book Endgame, with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted.”

Scobie has clarified that Harry and Meghan had no involvement in the making of his book. In an interview, he stated, “The Sussexes have nothing to do with it. Their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.”

