PTI Alleges Crackdown On Leaders, Workers Post By-Poll Schedule Announcement

According to Pakistan-based Geo News, Raoof Hasan, the Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), voiced concerns over a purported crackdown on party members following the announcement of the by-poll schedule for 21 national and provincial seats. Hasan highlighted that party leaders and workers were reportedly facing raids and mistreatment, with some even being detained.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Hasan expressed dismay over the alleged ill-treatment of PTI workers’ families, labeling it a recurring issue. He specifically mentioned the detention of PTI’s woman leaders, including Aliya Hamza Malik, Sanam Javaid, and Yasmin Rashid, noting that Malik was reportedly not receiving adequate medical assistance despite suffering from malaria.

Hasan further criticized what he described as pressure on returning officers (ROs) to sign blank papers and lamented the reported use of force against those who refused to comply with such demands. In terms of PTI’s strategy for the upcoming electoral event scheduled for Sunday, Hasan hinted at a surprise from the party.

Additionally, Hasan condemned the suspension of mobile phone services during the by-election, citing previous instances where internet services were also shut down during nationwide elections. He expressed concern over the repeated closures, suggesting they could disrupt the electoral process.

Also Read : Prince Harry Considering Resignation From African Parks Charity Amid Abuse Allegations

Meanwhile, authorities in Punjab reportedly requested the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts and tehsils to maintain law and order during the by-polls. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) subsequently announced the temporary suspension of cellular services in certain districts of two provinces for two days.

The by-polls, scheduled for today, encompass 21 national and provincial constituencies across Pakistan. Notable vacancies include seats previously held by prominent figures such as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in Punjab, as well as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Sindh.

Furthermore, by-polls will be held in constituencies such as NA-44 (Dera Ismail Khan) in KP, vacated by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and NA-8 (Bajaur), following the tragic murder of candidate Rehan Zeb Khan prior to the previous elections.