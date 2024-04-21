Prince Harry Considering Resignation From African Parks Charity Amid Abuse Allegations

Pressure is mounting on Prince Harry to confront allegations of misconduct surrounding the African Parks charity, as detailed in a new book by author Olivier van Beemen. The charity has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following claims of abuse and torture by staff members, raising questions about Prince Harry’s continued involvement.

In his book titled “Entrepreneurs in the Wild,” van Beemen sheds light on disturbing allegations against African Parks, including reports of torture used by armed rangers to extract information from poachers. Former staff members, such as ex-ranger Foster Kalunga, have come forward with accounts of brutal interrogation methods, including the use of a torture technique known as “kampelwa.”

Prince Harry’s association with African Parks dates back several years, initially serving as president before assuming a position on the board of directors in 2023. Responsible for overseeing the charity’s policies and management of national parks across Africa, Prince Harry has expressed a deep connection to the continent, stating that “Africa’s in my heart, Africa’s in my soul.”

However, van Beemen’s investigation has raised serious concerns about the charity’s practices, prompting calls for Prince Harry and other board members to reassess their roles. The author highlights allegations of human rights abuses, including torture and rape, and criticizes African Parks for its lack of transparency and accountability.

African Parks has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they are based on misinformation and inaccuracies. The charity maintains that it has operated for over two decades with agreements with numerous governments and has undergone thorough vetting processes by global institutions.

Despite African Parks’ defense, van Beemen remains steadfast in his criticism, urging Prince Harry and other board members to scrutinize the organization’s practices and governance. He emphasizes the importance of addressing the serious allegations raised in his investigation and calls for a reassessment of their involvement with the charity.

As the controversy surrounding African Parks continues to unfold, Prince Harry and other stakeholders face mounting pressure to confront the allegations head-on and ensure accountability within the organization.